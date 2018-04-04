General Aviation News

Picture of the Day: Can you identify this airplane?

by Leave a Comment

Frequent Picture of the Day contributor Geremy Kornreich sent in this picture with a question: “Can you identify the airplane in this photo?”

He gives one hint: It is displayed on loan from the National Museum of the United States Air Force.

Answer: It’s a Douglas B-23 Dragon on display at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Arizona, he explains. It first flew in 1939 and was a successor to the B-18 Bolo. Only 38 were built, he adds.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Thank you to our online partners