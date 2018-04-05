ASA updates VFR Kneeboard

ASA has updated its VFR Kneeboard.

The durable brushed aluminum VFR Kneeboard helps pilots organize flight data, providing a strong surface for inflight note-taking, as well as quick access to important VFR information in the form of a permanent placard, ASA officials note.

The new version has updated information to reflect modern cockpit needs, including VFR ceiling, visibility and cloud clearance, VFR cruising altitudes, communication frequencies, pilot weather report sequence, light gun signal key and crosswind component graph.

The 1-1/2″ wide elastic legband secures the leg without binding, and hook-and-loop fasteners allow easy adjustment without having to remove the kneeboard, ASA officials note.

Price: $16.95.