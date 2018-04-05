Duncan Aviation’s Atlanta Satellite Avionics Shop moves to new facility

Duncan Aviation’s Satellite Avionics Shop in Atlanta has moved into a new facility, according to company officials.

The Satellite Avionics Shop has moved into a newer, larger hangar owned by Hill Aircraft. The new hangar is located on the same ramp as the previous shop and is less than two minutes from the satellite’s old hangar.

“One of the most positive aspects of our move is that our new hangar is bigger and more spacious than our previous one, so we are now able to work on large-cabin aircraft inside our hangar,” says Manager Edduyn Pita. “Of course we’ll still travel to our customers’ hangars when they prefer that.”

Due to the larger space, Pita says they will need to add another experienced avionics installation technician. In fact, several of the Duncan Aviation Satellite Shops are looking for experienced technicians and administrative support, noted company representatives. For more information go to DuncanAviation.aero/careers.