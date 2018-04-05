General Aviation News

Picture of the Day: Early start at Mojave

Ian Hollingsworth sent in this photograph for Picture of the Day, which he titles “Early start at Mojave.”

“This was taken at 5:49 a.m. on Aug. 23, 2017, as we were preparing for a day of flight testing,” he reports.

He adds he and his colleagues were NOT working on the L1011 Stargazer Carrier Aircraft.

