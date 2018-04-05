Registration still open for SUN ‘n RUN 5K race

Florida’s Lakeland-Linder Regional Airport is hosting SUN ’n RUN, a 5K race, Saturday, April 14, 2018, during this year’s SUN ‘n FUN.
The race begins at 7 a.m. in the terminal building on the north side of the airport.
If you are coming from the SUN ’n FUN campus, it’s best to drive to the terminal, advises Gene Conrad, Lakeland-Linder Regional Airport manager.
“You can park at the terminal,” he notes.
Runners will have the opportunity to start the race on the airport’s terminal ramp flanked by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds jets. It’s also the same morning as the Balloon Launch, so runners will be able to see more than 20 hot air balloons launch skyward (weather permitting).
Registration is $25, with the first 150 people registering receiving a T-Shirt.
More than 100 people have already registered for the event. Registration is open until 9 p.m. April 11. You can register online.
Proceeds from the race will benefit the Lakeland Aero Club and the Lakeland Chapter of Women in Aviation.
