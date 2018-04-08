Picture of the Day: Sun Dog

Frequent contributor Geremy Kornreich sent in this photograph for Picture of the Day, explaining: “A ‘sun dog’ frames this Sikorsky S-43 early in the morning. Sunlight shining through ice crystals in clouds cause this phenomenon, known as a parhelion.”
“The Sikorsky S-43 was a 1930s airliner carrying 18 to 25 passengers and was used, among others, for flights to Cuba by Pan American,” he continues. “This JRS-1 military version is painted in USMC colors.”
He adds the photograph was taken in March 2018 at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Arizona.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.