Picture of the Day: Sun Dog

Frequent contributor Geremy Kornreich sent in this photograph for Picture of the Day, explaining: “A ‘sun dog’ frames this Sikorsky S-43 early in the morning. Sunlight shining through ice crystals in clouds cause this phenomenon, known as a parhelion.”

“The Sikorsky S-43 was a 1930s airliner carrying 18 to 25 passengers and was used, among others, for flights to Cuba by Pan American,” he continues. “This JRS-1 military version is painted in USMC colors.”

He adds the photograph was taken in March 2018 at the Pima Air and Space Museum in Tucson, Arizona.