New audio control panel from PS Engineering

PS Engineering has introduced the PMA450B, a new general aviation audio panel.

According to company officials, this audio control panel embodies all of the parts from the evolution of the PMA450 Series into one system.

The key to the PMA450B’s capability is a second Bluetooth module, note company officials. The second Bluetooth module can serve as either an additional music input, or stream audio out to a device such as a Bluetooth-enabled video camera.

“With the PMA450B, you can have your phone, your ForeFlight, and your music too,” said CEO Mark Scheuer.

Price $2,595. Shipments will begin mid-April 2018.