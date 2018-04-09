Picture of the day: Seen at Seaplane-A-Palooza

Ted Luebbers sent in this photograph for Picture of the Day, explaining: “Thought you might like this picture of the Waco gracing the ramp at the Seaplane-a-Palooza in Tavares, Florida, America’s Seaplane City. The big seaplane splash-in was held April 7-8, 2018, the weekend before SUN ‘n FUN.
EAA Chapter 534 prepared a pancake breakfast on Sunday morning from 9 to 11 am for participants.
