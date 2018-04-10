ASA Long Tri-Fold Kneeboard updated

ASA has updated its Long Tri-Fold Kneeboard.

The elongated three-panel kneeboard accommodates aeronautical charts without additional folding, according to ASA officials.

The center section of the three-panel cordura-like jacket holds the brushed aluminum kneeboard in place, while the two side pockets offer storage for charts, notes, a flight computer, pencil, pen and more.

Quick VFR reference information is tooled into the brushed aluminum kneeboard offering resources for weather and flight planning, VFR ceilings, visibility, cloud clearance, cruising altitudes, pilot weather reports, light gun signals and a crosswind component graph.

The left inside panel of the kneeboard jacket has two pockets for flight plans and notes, as well as elastic straps for holding a flight computer or other flight accessory.

The right hand panel has a see-through pocket for easy chart viewing and storage. Hook-and-loop fasteners on the elastic leg band allow the kneeboard to adjust to a variety of leg sizes.

Brushed aluminum with black print, 6-1/2″ x 10-1/4″ (flight computer and chart not included).

Price: $44.95.