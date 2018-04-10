Bose ProFlight Aviation Headset makes debut at SUN ‘n FUN 

Bose introduced its new active noise cancelling headset for the flight deck, the Bose ProFlight Aviation Headset on Tuesday at SUN ‘n FUN 2018.

Designed for the professional flight deck, the ProFlight is the industry’s smallest, quietest, and most comfortable active noise cancelling communication headset, said Matt Ruwe, senior product manager for Bose Aviation and Military headsets.

The ProFlight Headset weighs just 4.9 ounces, features an in-ear configuration, three user-selectable levels of active noise cancellation, and a Tap Control for Talk Through communication function that allows pilots to hear anyone on the flight deck who is not connected to the intercom — without removing the headset or an earpiece.

The ProFlight is FAA TSO C139a and EASA E/TSO C139a certified.

“We’ve spent over 30 years researching and developing active noise cancelling technology,” said Ruwe. ”The ProFlight Aviation Headset is the culmination of that experience and knowledge, and through the application of proprietary Bose technology, provides a real solution to many of the challenges pilots of crewed and turbine powered aircraft face.”

The ProFlight Aviation Headset will be available worldwide and sold in the U.S. for $995.95.

Initial customer deliveries will begin the last week of May 2018. ProFlight will be sold through select authorized Bose Aviation dealers, Bose.com/Proflight, Amazon (U.S. only), select Bose retail stores in North America, and at 800-242-9008.