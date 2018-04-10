Picture of the day: Lights, camera, action

Nikon’s Jose Ramos, who runs the Nikon Professional Services booth in the Media Center at SUN ‘n FUN, submitted this photo of “The Movie Memphis Belle” on the ramp at Lakeland-Linder Regional Airport for this week’s fly-in.

The B-17, which had the title role in a movie focusing on World War II aviators in England, is offering rides under the FAA’s new “Living History Flight Experience Program.”

The aircraft, which flies out of Warbird Adventures at Kissimmee Gateway Airport (KISM) in Florida during the spring, was restored by David Tallichet, a California restaurant owner, to resemble the original Memphis Belle, which was restored at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force and will be unveiled in May.