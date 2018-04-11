Ross Aviation acquires Alaska Aerofuel FBO in Fairbanks

Ross Aviation has acquired the Alaska Aerofuel FBO on the Fairbanks International Airport (PAFA) in Alaska.
Alaska Aerofuel features a terminal that includes an on-site US Customs and Immigrations clearance office.
Alaska Aerofuel specializes in quick turnarounds, deicing, and has hangar space available for overnight parking, noted a company representative. Alaska AeroFuel will retain its name and Paul Gibson will remain as president/general manager of the FBO.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.