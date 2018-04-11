Terrafugia creates new U.S. jobs

WOBURN, Mass. – Terrafugia created 75 new US-based jobs within the past 12 months and is on track to add at least another 50 more by the end of the year, according to company officials.

Terrafugia, which is developing a flying car, is owned by Zhejiang Geely Holdings Group (Geely Holding), a privately owned Fortune 500 company with assets that span the automotive chain.

“Technology and innovation are at the core of Terrafugia, drawing in unique talent across departments. The recent jump in staff shows our commitment to breaking ground in the emerging flying car market,” said Chris Jaran, CEO of Terrafugia. “One year ago, we had less than 20 employees. With Geely Holdings’ leadership and innovation in the automotive space, we are able to build the team we need to meet on-time deliverables.”

The company also opened a new R&D division in Petaluma, Calif., responsible for all new engineering designs and concepts. Terrafugia predicts that a large portion of the expected growth will help the company bring the first practical flying car to market.

Terrafugia is actively recruiting for several positions.

For information on open positions go to Terrafugia.com/careers.