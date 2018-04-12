Airforms wins STC approval for 208 airstair step

Airforms has been awarded FAA STC approval for the passenger airstair door on both the Cessna 208 and Cessna 208B models.

The step is approved to replace any one of the three Cessna steps in the passenger airstair door on both the C208 and C208B models. It is a direct replacement for Cessna P/Ns 2617076-1, 2617076-10 or 2617076-11, company officials said.

Top View

Bottom View

The step is engineered for increased longevity and is constructed solely from aluminum to eliminate the incidence of delaminating, according to company officials.

Airforms’ Engineer Robert Ray explains, “We have been in contact with a number of Caravan fleet operators that for some time have struggled with the need for frequent replacement of the steps on the passenger airstair door, and they have requested a solution. Our new Passenger Step is of all aluminum construction and can withstand significantly more weight than the original, is more resilient to weather, and will have a longer service life — at a price point that provides real value in the industry. In addition, having a single part number that can replace any one of the three OEM part numbers allows operators to keep their spares inventory cost in check.”