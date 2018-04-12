An Aviator’s Field Guide series launches

ASA is now shipping the first two books in a new series titled An Aviator’s Field Guide by Jason Blair.
The guides provide helpful information for flying different types of aircraft, as well as in various environments, according to ASA officials.
Blair offers self-study guidance with the expertise and experience of an instructor and designated pilot examiner, officials add.
In An Aviator’s Field Guide to Middle-Altitude Flying, Blair shares his experience in a variety of piston twin-engine aircraft commonly used to fly at altitudes between 10,000 and 25,000′ MSL.
The book covers the major phases of flight and the specific considerations for pilots who operate aircraft at these altitudes.
It includes performance and fuel planning, emergencies, descent planning, navigation, weather, aircraft modifications, oxygen use, weight and balance, pilot qualifications, and insurance.
The softcover book is $12.95, the eBook PDF or eBook ePub version is $7.95.
An Aviator’s Field Guide to Tailwheel Flying reveals Blair’s experience in a variety of tailwheel-equipped aircraft.
The book describes each of the major phases of flight and considerations that will be useful for current or transitioning tailwheel pilots, ASA officials said.
The discussion goes beyond physical flying skills into other aspects of tailwheels, such as operations in different makes and models or ages of aircraft, aircraft modifications, finding the right instructor, and challenges unique to tailwheels.
The softcover book is $12.95, while the eBook PDF or eBook ePub versions are $7.95.
