Lightspeed Aviation works to create new pilots

Lightspeed Aviation efforts to expand the pilot community continue in 2018. The company announced a handful of programs at SUN ‘n FUN.
The first program targets past Lightspeed Aviation Foundation recipients to incentivize scholarship participation. Qualifying organizations that offer a minimum of $5,000 and above scholarships will receive Lightspeed Zulu 3 headsets to serve pilots during training and their launch into the aviation world.
Early 2018 participants include the 99s, Whirly Girls Foundation, and Liftoff Learning.
The goal is to expand this program in 2019 to organizations beyond just the 50 prior Lightspeed Aviation Foundation recipients.
“As opportunities emerge, we’d love to do our part in accelerating the growth of interest, action, and ultimately pilots enjoying the benefits of aviation worldwide,” said Allan Schrader, president/founder of Lightspeed Aviation and the Lightspeed Aviation Foundation.
For 2018-2019, Lightspeed is partnering with the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) to further enhance the “You Can Fly” program.
Lightspeed will donate Zulu 3 headsets for the Rusty Pilots, flying clubs, and Flight Training Experience programs.
In total, more than $50,000 worth of headsets will be used to attract, inspire, and reward continued pilot growth.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.