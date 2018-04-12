Photo of the Day: Proud American

Kitfox Aircraft‘s John McBean sent us this photo of his U.S.-built and manufactured S7 Speedster inside the cavernous NOAA hangar at Lakeland Linder Regional Airport just before the start of the 2018 SUN ‘n FUN fly-in. The Speedster will be flown in airshows this year by Kyle Franklin at SUN ‘n FUN.

