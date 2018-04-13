Stratus ADS-B transponders now have a 5-year warranty

Appareo unveiled a new five-year warranty on the company’s Stratus ADS-B Out transponders during the 2018 SUN ‘n FUN Fly-In & Expo in Lakeland, Florida.

The Appareo dealer network was first informed about the five-year warranty last month at the Aircraft Electronics Association (AEA) annual convention.

The five-year warranty is offered for all certified transponders purchased in 2018, according to company representatives. Officials add that the company is also extending the five-year warranty to all previously-registered installations of certified Stratus transponders.

“Appareo has built a reputation for providing low-cost, easy-to-use avionics, and the Stratus product line has made us synonymous with ADS-B,” said Kris Garberg, president of Appareo Aviation. “However, we’re excited to announce that a line of non-ADS-B avionics are currently under development. Details will be available closer to product release, the first of which is scheduled for later this year.”