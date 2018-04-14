AOPA’s new ‘Destinations’ platform seeks to inspire, inform pilots

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) has new tools to provide access to more general aviation travel information than ever before.

The AOPA Destinations site offers a comprehensive place to find more details on each airport – and beyond – across the country.

The new part of AOPA.org will help pilots looking to find everything from restaurants and lodging, to activities like golfing, skiing, fishing, amusement parks, museums, and much more. And even save some money on hotels, car rentals, and more.

“If we want pilots to fly more, we need to give them all the tools to help them do that, and we hope by developing this platform, pilots will learn about exciting destinations and be better informed before they even take off,” said AOPA President and CEO Mark Baker.

Pilots will be able to read crowd-sourced reviews from airport and FBO visitors and get firsthand feedback about each location.

Some features of the new directory include: