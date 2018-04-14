General Aviation News

Searey donated to Seaplane Pilots Association

Progressive Aerodyne revealed on opening day of SUN ’n FUN that it is providing a Searey Adventure SLSA for the next year to the Seaplane Pilots Association.

The donation is designed to “expand the goodwill and public outreach that the Seaplane Pilots Association provides to the general public on behalf of the general aviation and water flying communities,” company officials said.

Progressive Aerodyne, manufacturer of the Searey amphibious aircraft, will lend this airplane to the Seaplane Pilots Association for the next year.

“SPA is extremely thankful to Progressive Aerodyne for providing the association with this exciting opportunity and partnership to expand our public presence with this great example of an affordable and very capable little seaplane,” said SPA Executive Director Steven McCaughey.

The Searey Adventure was designed as an entry-level SLSA amphibian taildragger. The Adventure shares its airframe with the Searey Elite SLSA, but at a much lower price point, according to company officials.

The Searey Adventure is available with a standard Rotax 912ULS, optional 912iS, or turbocharged 914. ADS-B compliance and pilot transition training is included at the base price of $124,000.

“At Progressive Aerodyne we are committed to pilot safety, ongoing training and the responsible use of our waterways,” company officials said. “These themes are consistently echoed by the Seaplane Pilots Association. As active members of the seaplane community, we all benefit from the work done by the Seaplane Pilots Association and we hope this airplane will assist them in the continuation of their mission.

