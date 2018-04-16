AmSafe introduces SOARS

AmSafe introduced its new State of the Art Restraint System (SOARS) kit at SUN ‘n FUN. SOARS was designed for non-FAR 23.562 and experimental aircraft.

AMSAFE airbag seatbelts are available on a host of aircraft as original equipment or via STC for many models. But each of those products are customized for the specific aircraft. In the case of SOARS, this kit will be universal and installed via Form 337, according to company officials.

AMSAFE representatives are targeting a price of $2,500 for two seats. The kits are available in both 2- or 3-point systems.

“There will be no custom color, cable lengths, etc.,” said AmSafe’s James Crupi, who noted a lack of customization is what makes SOARS possible. “One kit, no variances, universally applicable for all.”

“The FAA has committed to helping us move this through the process based on the new Part 23 Rules as an example of how rule changes can be utilized to upgrade the current general aviation aircraft population,” noted Crupi. “This kit includes our newest system components based on the 100,000-plus seats with airbags installed in commercial aircraft.”

The SOARS is not connected to aircraft power and has a 10-year lift limit before replacement is required. Installation must be accomplished by and A&P mechanic.