Aviat’s Husky rolls out with more than a dozen new enhancements

Aviat Aircraft landed at SUN ‘n FUN with more than a dozen enhancements to the venerable Husky.
“The Husky has a proud heritage; it’s reliable, safe and built with quality craftsmanship,” said Stuart Horn, president, Aviat Aircraft. “We listened to our customers and have been working hard to make enhancements that we know pilots and passengers will enjoy.”
Enhancements and options include:
- A new trim system with an elevator trim tab that reduces trim workload and system pressures.
- A factory extended landing gear option that extends the gear four inches, moves the tires forward two inches and makes the gear 12 inches wider.
- The rear seat and rear stick can easily be removed via a few quick-release pins transforming into more than 35 cubic feet of cargo space.
- The front seat now moves forward and aft, improving comfort and visibility for pilots of any height and makes it easier to ingress and egress for pilots, passengers and cargo.
- Heated seats are now an option for both pilot and passenger.
- New seat covering options include stitch pattern and colors.
- Garmin G500 TXi 10.6” touchscreen display.
- SAM digital standby altimeter and attitude.
- A Genesys Aerosystems S-TEC 3100 Digital Flight Control System autopilot.
- A new glove box and device storage cubby.
