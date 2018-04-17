Cessna 182 hits goose

The pilot reported during day visual meteorological conditions, he struck a goose at an altitude of about 2,000′ mean sea level while in cruise flight.
The Cessna 182’s wind screen was shattered after the impact.
The pilot reported he continued to the nearest airport in Moorestown, Michigan, and landed without further incident.
A post-accident examination revealed substantial damage to the wind screen. The pilot sustained minor injuries.
Probable cause: An in-flight bird strike, which resulted in wind screen damage.
NTSB Identification: GAA16CA196
This April 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.
