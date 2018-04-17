Picture of the Day: Flying at Paradise City

General Aviation News Publisher Ben Sclair captured this photo of the Belite Chipper going through its paces at Paradise City at SUN ‘n FUN.

Paradise City, which boasts a grass airstrip on Lakeland-Linder Regional Airport, is where light-sport aircraft, ultralights and more fly until sundown during the fly-in.

