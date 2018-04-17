Tecnam sells six P2008s to International Aero Academy

Tecnam and Lakeland Linder’s International Aero Academy announced on opening day of SUN ’n FUN an aircraft purchase agreement for an initial six P2008 aircraft with the first delivery scheduled in the sec0nd quarter of 2018.

IAA is an FAA-certificated ab initio and accelerated flight academy with authority to issue foreign student visas for training.

“We are thrilled to have been selected by IAA for their next generation of training aircraft,” said Shannon Yeager, Tecnam Director of Sales. “We look forward to supporting the IAA team and the entry into service of the P2008 with anticipated aircraft utilization exceeding 1,000 hours per year.”

“The analysis for our fleet renewal was no different from the analysis we have done as airline executives for Boeing and Airbus acquisitions,” said Steven Markhoff, IAA President & CEO. “Our commitment to Tecnam is reflected in the arrangement that allows for additional models of Tecnam aircraft. IAA will soon become a Tecnam service center and a showcase for excellence.”