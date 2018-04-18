Groundbreaking ceremony slated at KTKI

McKINNEY, Texas – McKinney National Airport (KTKI) is hosting an event Friday, April 20, 2018, at 11 a.m. to celebrate the groundbreaking of its new 17,000-square-foot FBO and executive terminal.

The new transient hangar, which broke ground last month, and executive terminal are designed for the McKinney Air Center, which is the FBO providing fuel and services to the aviation community at McKinney National Airport.

The City of McKinney joined with Western LLC in a public-private partnership on the new $16 million aviation development to update and expand its facilities. The new executive terminal will include two conference rooms, flight planning room, training room, media room, pilot lounge, refreshment center, outdoor lounge, and package storage. There will be build-to-suit office space available for lease, curbside luggage service, and on-site car rental fleet and services.

Construction of the 39,900-square-foot transient hangar is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year and the executive terminal’s completion date is June 2019.