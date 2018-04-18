Picture of the Day: An Avenger in Paradise City

Samuel Watrous sent in this photo taken by Melvin Reed for Picture of the Day, captured Saturday, April 14, 2018, at SUN ‘n FUN‘s Paradise City, the home of light-sport aircraft and ultralights. According to Samuel, who is the pilot flying the airplane, the Avenger is powered by a Verner 5Si radial engine.

