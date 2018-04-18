Piper unveils Jet-A powered Seminole

Piper Aircraft has selected the Continental Motors Group new CD-170 compression ignition engine fueled with Jet-A to power the Piper PA-44 Seminole.

The multi-engine training aircraft will also feature counter-rotating engines, giving flight schools and training organizations a single lever, FADEC training system, Piper officials said.

After selecting the CD-155 Jet-A engine to power the Archer DX, Piper Aircraft extends its Jet-A powered range of trainer aircraft with the PA-44, company officials note.

“Our experience with the Archer DX convinced us and our customers that we could deliver the best twin-engine training platform using the Continental Jet-A engine. We are extremely happy with the collaboration with Continental Motors. As the undisputed leader of Jet-A engines in general aviation they understand perfectly the pilot training market and our own needs,” said Simon Caldecott, CEO of Piper Aircraft.

By transitioning to Jet-A burning engines, the Seminole DX addresses the requirements expressed by many customers across the world, especially in the many regions where avgas availability and cost is a concern, officials said.

The CD-100 series engine family expanded to 170 horsepower and a counter-rotating option offers a combination of “simplicity, economy, and performance,” officials add.

The experience accumulated with the Archer DX shows that dispatch rates increase on the versions powered by compression ignition engines, according to Piper officials. The combination of advanced technology, single lever -FADEC control, maintenance related down time, and maintenance diagnostic systems helps operators increase billed flight hours and decrease the amount of time spent in unscheduled maintenance, they say.

Powered by the Continental CD-155 diesel engine, the Archer DX can cruise at a speed of 114 ktas/211 km/h (at 70% power) with a 5.8 gph fuel burn, officials report.