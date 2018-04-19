Landing on sand bar goes awry

The pilot of the tailwheel equipped Piper PA-18 reported that during the landing roll on a sandbar in Palmer, Alaska, as the sand transitioned from dry sand to wet sand, he applied brakes and the airplane nosed over.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the lift strut and the empennage.

According to the pilot there were no preimpact mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airframe or engine that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s decision to land on unsuitable terrain and incorrect brake application during the landing roll, which resulted in a nose over.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA204

This April 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.