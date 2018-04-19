Reducing Loss-of-Control accidents in GA focus of NTSB roundtable

WASHINGTON — The National Transportation Safety Board will host a roundtable Tuesday, April 24, 2018, on preventing in-flight loss of control in general aviation. Open to the public, the event will also be web cast live.

The mission is to get a discussion going about possible solutions to prevent loss of control, which has played a role in more than 40% of all single-engine, fixed-wing general aviation fatal accidents, according to NTSB officials.

Officials notes that 18 industry and government experts will participate in the one-day roundtable, “Prevent Loss of Control in Flight in General Aviation Through Training and Technology.” NTSB Chairman Robert L. Sumwalt will moderate the participant-driven discussion.

“More general-aviation pilots and passengers die from accidents involving loss of control in flight than any other single factor,” said Sumwalt. “Our goal is for these experts to discuss solutions available to prevent loss of control and to identify the path forward in our continued joint effort to improve safety.”

Loss of control accidents involve an aircraft’s unintended departure from controlled flight, which can be due to a variety of reasons, such as pilot distraction, loss of situational awareness, or weather. General aviation safety has been on the NTSB’s Most Wanted List since 2012.

The one-day roundtable event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. EDT, in the NTSB Boardroom and Conference Center, 420 10th Street SW, Washington, DC 20594.

The agenda, presenter biographies and other information about the roundtable are available online.

The event is also scheduled to be webcast live. A link to the webcast will be available on the day of the roundtable at NTSB.CapitolConnection.org. An archive of the webcast will be available on the NTSB website after the event.