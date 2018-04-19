Video: Reno ‘Gold Races’ to air Saturday

The final of three one-hour episodes of the 2017 Reno Air Races will air on NBC Sports Network on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

After a week of heat races, the final Gold Races have been set in six classes of airplanes featuring the best pilots in the world, who will race three different closed course pylon tracks (3-mile, 5-mile, and 8-mile).

Six different racing crews will call themselves National Champions at the end of the day in the fastest motorsport in the world.

“We are excited to partner with STIHL and NBC Sports to air these episodes of the 2017 event on television,” said Fred Telling, CEO of the Reno Air Racing Association. “These shows are only possible because of the continued and generous sponsorship and support from STIHL, Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority, the Nevada Commission on Tourism and our other sponsors. Our excitement is building for this third episode and we look forward to tuning in with our fans across the country to relive race week all over again while greatly anticipating this year’s 55th annual STIHL National Championship Air Races, scheduled Sept. 12-16, 2018.”

Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 air races.

