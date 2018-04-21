Dominican Republic now accepts electronic flight plans

The Dominican Republic and FltPlan.com signed a formal agreement at SUN ‘n FUN for the Dominican Republic to become the first country in the Caribbean to accept electronic flight plans.

Previously, outside the U.S and Canada, web-based flight plans only worked for flights from the Bahamas to the U.S.

Industry spokesmen said the expectation is that the Dominican Republic’s decision could revolutionize Caribbean flight planning, prompting other countries in the Caribbean Basin to also accept web-based flight plan platforms for departure flight plans.

The director of Dominican Republic Civil Aviation and the president of Fltplan.com, with help from Caribbean Flying Adventures, merged their flight planning software to allow U.S. and Canadian pilots to file electronic flight plans outbound from the DR.

Using Flltplan.com, GA pilots can now file from the DR in the same way as filing in the U.S.

This will not only save many hours, but will also produce flight plans that are error free and in full compliance with Dominican requirements, officials noted.

Fltplan.com, which accounts for 55% of all GA flight plans filed in the U.S. — 5 million flight plans a year — is the first flight planning service authorized by the Dominican Republic to submit electronic flight plans for GA flights departing the DR.