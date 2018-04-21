General Aviation News

Goulian takes home SUN ‘n FUN’s Flight Path of Fame Award

by

Airshow star and Red Bull Air Race pilot Michael Goulian was presented SUN ‘n FUN’s 2018 Path of Fame Award during this year’s fly-in.

SUN ‘n FUN President and CEO John “Lites” Leenhouts explained that this prestigious award is only given to those who volunteer their efforts to generate interest and funds to create a flight path of success and build a brighter future for men and women in the aviation industry.

Goulian flew his first air show at SUN ‘n FUN in 1990.

