RAF and Sporty’s launch backcountry photo contest

Sporty’s Pilot Shop has teamed up with the Recreational Aviation Foundation on Backcountry Cover Photo Contest.
Winning photos will appear on the cover of a Sporty’s Catalog, and the winner gets a $500 Sporty’s Pilot Shop gift card.
RAF Ohio Liaison Christine Mortine worked with Sporty’s to create the contest and these simple guidelines:
- Open to all RAF members (You can become a member by clicking here).
- The image should portray the RAF mission and be in keeping with the RAF Code of Conduct.
- Photos that include both planes and people are encouraged
- Sporty’s will accept submissions starting April 23, 2018, through June 1, 2018.
How to enter:
Submit one high resolution JPG/PNG/TIF to: pilotphotos@sportys.com with the subject line “Backcountry Photo Contest”
Include the following:
1. Your full name
2. Your email and best phone number
3. Airplane type and model
4. Specific location and time of year
5. Two to three sentences describing the activity/event
6. Please identify any faces in the image, and obtain permission from them for this use (if the photo is of a minor, please obtain permission from a parent or legal guardian).
