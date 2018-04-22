Picture of the day: 13,000′ and still climbing

CFI Matt Beyer took this photo of Pikes Peak in Colorado while doing mountain flying training with Geremy Kornreich in October, 2017.

“The Cessna 182Q is well below the mountain’s summit of 14,114 above sea level,” reports Kornreich. “The famous Pikes Peak Highway is clearly visible to the right.”

