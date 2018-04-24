Online Cessna Flight Training System now available to all flight schools

The latest online edition of the King Schools Cessna Flight Training System is now available to all flight schools.

The online curriculum integrates flight and ground studies and ensures that pilots and their instructors know what they have completed, how they are doing, and what’s next, according to company officials. Each course includes video previews of each flying lesson and a home-study ground school and test preparation section.

Pilots also can download the free iPad app that will let them study, prepare for flight lessons, and view their progress, even when offline, company officials add.

Instructors have their own app, allowing them to use their iPhone or iPad to view student status and record flight lessons, even when they are offline.

An audit-for-completion feature gives instructors an easy way to see remaining graduation requirements for each student.

Flight school managers receive access to a full range of business reports to track their flight school’s operational status.

The Cessna Flight Training System has evolved over decades, and was originally used exclusively by Cessna Pilot Centers. Now, all flight schools, university aviation programs, and even high school aviation courses can use the system to support their flight school operations, company officials said.

The Cessna Flight Training System includes a suite of Part 141 approvable online courses, ranging from Sport Pilot and Private Pilot all the way through Instrument, Commercial, Multiengine and CFI courses.

King Schools is also unveiled the following updated contents for the latest Cessna Instrument Pilot course package: