Picture of the Day: Sometimes you just need a little more engine cooling

Frequent contributor Hayman Tam sent us this picture for Picture of the Day, explaining: “Sometimes you just need a bit of extra engine cooling. This is the starboard engine of a Martin 404 Skyliner displayed at the Pima Air & Space Museum in Tucson.

“Donated to the museum in 2000, the airplane was on its way to the museum from Montana when one cylinder on that engine failed and was thrown out through the cowling somewhere over northern Arizona,” he continued. “The plane made an emergency landing, then finished the flight with a replacement engine in place. The museum decided to display the Skyliner with the bad engine on it and a substitute cylinder poking out.”