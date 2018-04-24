Should you lease or own an aircraft?

A free eBook is now available from Chase Aviation for people considering private aviation options for their company or family.

Designed for those who may be new to private aviation, the eight-page guide outlines the pros and cons of each option, including cost, maintenance, crew, and other considerations.

“Many people have concluded lately that the airlines just aren’t serving the needs of their company or of their family. Your time and privacy are priceless, and there are several options for getting where you need to go as quickly, safely, and privately as you wish,” said Brian Chase, president of Chase Aviation.

“People can always call for a consultation, but many people are uncomfortable even with that because they don’t really know what questions to ask,” he added. “And these are smart people that own companies and manage other large assets, but aviation is different, and many businesspeople are considering private aviation for the first time. So, we wrote the eBook to help them apply that business acumen to their aviation decisions.”

The eBook can be downloaded instantly from ChaseAviation.com/eBook.

Located at the Charleston International Airport (KCHS) in South Carolina, Chase Aviation provides clients with aircraft sales and acquisition related consulting services, focusing primarily on turbine aircraft acquisitions.