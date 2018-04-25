Latest edition of Beyond Flight Training released

In print for more than 30 years, the fourth edition of Beyond Flight Training — previously published as 101 Things To Do With Your Private License — is packed with new ways for pilots to sharpen their skills and make every flying hour rewarding.

In the book, veteran pilot and instructor LeRoy Cook reveals the wonders that lie beyond flight school, and guides readers into areas of aviation that instructors might not have mentioned, like planning a first cross-country flying vacation, sharpening weather forecasting skills, or pursuing advanced endorsements and ratings.

Beyond Flight Training also offers information on how to purchase an airplane, organize a flying club, handle unfamiliar airports and airspace, cope with changing seasons and marginal weather, how to prepare for advanced ratings, and more.

The softcover book is available for $19.95. It is also available as an eBook for $14.95.