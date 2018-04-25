Wings Club hits $5 million mark for scholarships

NEW YORK, – The Wings Club Foundation has reached a milestone, raising $5 million for its scholarship fund.

The money was raised through the foundation’s President’s Societies Membership Program and other contributions, according to officials.

The President’s Societies initiative is designed to encourage long-term support and to recognize those who make a significant contribution to the foundation’s aviation-scholarship mission. It coincided with the 75th anniversary year of The Wings Club Foundation, which concluded March 31, 2018.

“We are extremely grateful to all who have contributed and to our board of governors and Advancement Committee, who worked tirelessly to achieve this important step in building our endowment,” noted Franklin Pray, Wings Club Foundation President. “This will enable us not only to fund our existing scholarships for students aspiring to careers in aviation, but also to expand the number of the schools where the scholarships are awarded.”

This successful first leg of the Wings Club Foundation’s fundraising campaign was spearheaded by Dave Barger, Retired CEO of JetBlue Airways, who co-chaired the Foundation’s Advancement Committee with Dave McKay, the retired CEO of United State Aviation Underwriters (USAIG).

The Wings Club Foundation also invests in future leaders through its SIM program (Scholarship, Internship, and Mentorship) through which the foundation’s member companies provide internships and mentorships to scholarship recipients.

According to officials, 100% of the President’s Society donations go to the scholarships, the SIM program, and the charitable grants that The Wings Club Foundation provides.