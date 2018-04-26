Phoenix by Blackhawk introduced

WACO, Texas – Blackhawk has launched it latest aircraft modernization program: Phoenix by Blackhawk.

The program encompasses a complete nose-to-tail customization of legacy aircraft, including new or low-time Blackhawk XP Engine+ Upgrades, new or low-time propellers, fresh paint, new interiors, glass cockpit avionics, and fresh inspections.

To qualify for the program, the aircraft must be of a high pedigree, with impeccable logs since new and no major damage history, company officials note.

Blackhawk delivered the first Phoenix aircraft to John Trefethen of Trefethen Family Vineyards in February 2018.

“For many years, I have had a vision to create a nose-to-tail aircraft upgrade package, and we are pleased to finally bring it to fruition in the form of the Phoenix by Blackhawk program,” said Jim Allmon, President & CEO at Blackhawk. “The stringent qualifications and carefully chosen upgrades included in the package ensure that Phoenix aircraft will be the absolute best aftermarket planes available.”

“We focus on that which makes the aircraft safer, faster, and more valuable all the while making it a better operating platform than ever before due to greatly increased capabilities,” he continued. “With new higher horsepower engines, cutting edge avionics, and only the best airframe mods, we put the proverbial ‘icing on the cake’ by installing a newly designed custom interior that is light years ahead of even new aircraft. The Phoenix program breathes new life into the aircraft you know and love, and we are thrilled to offer this program to operators around the world.”

“The magic of the Phoenix is that the aircraft is so much better than the sum of its performance upgrades,” said Trefethen. “Jim carefully manages every detail of the renewal with the purpose of creating a brand-new and exciting aircraft. His success can be measured by the enthusiasm of the aircraft pilots, the relaxed and total comfort of its passengers, and the attention of fellow aircraft owners on the ramp.”

The Phoenix by Blackhawk package will be available for the Beechcraft King Air 90 series, 200 series, and 350; the Piper Cheyenne series; and the Cessna Conquest I. Additional aircraft models may be added at a later date, company officials noted.