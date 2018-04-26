Raisbeck Engineering appoints new dealer in Rocky Mountain Region

Raisbeck Engineering, a provider of performance enhancement systems for business and commercial aircraft, has appointed Mayo Aviation to its global network of authorized dealers.
Founded in 1978 and based at Centennial Airport in Englewood, Colorado, Mayo Aviation is a provider of aircraft maintenance, management service, and private jet charters. Mayo Aviation operates a fleet of aircrraft from turboprops to wide body jets. It also offers airframe structural repair, avionic installations, pre-buy inspections, and operates an air ambulance service.
