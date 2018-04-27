General Aviation News

STC approved for new prop on Cessna 400

by Leave a Comment

MT-Propeller has received an FAA STC for the installation of the 4-blade MTV-14-D/195-30b propeller on the Cessna 400 with the Teledyne Continental TSIO-550-C engines.

This installation is also STC’d by EASA, company officials note.

According to MT-Propeller Vice President Martin Albrecht, the new prop features the following advantages:

  • Shorter takeoff distance by approximately -3% (SL, ISA conditions).
  • Cruise performance increased by approximately 3 kts (MTOW, ISA conditions).
  • Approximately 10 pounds less weight than the original propeller.

The MT-Propeller natural composite blades also provide “significant inside and outside noise reduction,” company officials note

They have no life limitation and are repairable in case of a FOD.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Thank you to our online partners