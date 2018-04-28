Call for nominations for the CFI Hall of Fame

The National Association of Flight Instructors has put out a call for nominations for the Flight Instructor Hall of Fame.
\Celebrating its 21st year, the National Flight Instructor Hall of Fame recognizes CFIs who “make significant contributions to aviation education and flight instruction in their communities and nationwide,” NAFI officials said.
Nominations for the 2018 Hall of Fame award will be accepted through June 19, 2018.
The award will be presented at the annual NAFI member breakfast during AirVenture on Thursday, July 26, 2018.
For more information and nomination materials, go to NAFInet.org/programs/hof.aspx
Nominations may be mailed to NAFI headquarters or sent by email to nafi@nafinet.org.
