FAA begins nationwide beta test of LAANC

Beginning April 30, 2018, the FAA is phasing in a nationwide beta test of the Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability (LAANC), which helps support the safe integration of drones in the nation’s airspace.

The testing will deploy the system incrementally at nearly 300 air traffic facilities covering approximately 500 airports, according to FAA officials.

The beta expansion follows successful evaluation of a prototype LAANC system last November, officials add.

The first facilities taking part in the beta test are listed on the FAA’s website. The final deployment will begin Sept. 13, 2018.

Drone operators using the system can receive near real-time airspace authorizations. This dramatically decreases the wait experienced using the manual authorization process and allows operators to quickly plan their flights, FAA officials explain.

LAANC uses airspace data provided through temporary flight restrictions, NOTAMS and UAS facility maps that show the maximum altitude ceiling around airports where the FAA may authorize operations under Part 107.