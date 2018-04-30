Picture of the Day: Reflections

Jessica Belcher of Exclusive Aircraft Sales sent in this photo, explaining: “The Saint Paul, Minnesota, skyline as captured in the reflection of a brand-new Cirrus SR-22. The aircraft was flown in by Gary Black to be part of the Minnesota Business Aviation Association’ Aviation Day at the Capitol, held April 25, 2018.”

