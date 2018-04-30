General Aviation News

Registration opens for Hayward Air Rally

by

Registration is now open for the 54th Annual Hayward Air Rally, slated for June 21-23, 2018.

The Hayward Air Rally is a 500-mile VFR cross-country challenge, flown in two legs, starting at the Hayward Airport (KHWD) in California and ending at Reno Stead Airport (KRTS) in Nevada.

Race 24 taking off from Hayward at last year’s rally.

Officials note this is not a speed event, but rather a race against your own plan — fuel management and navigation skills determine your score. All types of piston aircraft are eligible to participate.

A generous long-time racer has funded a scholarship to pay the crew entry fees for up to three first time rally crews. We would like to invite any CFIs, student pilots (must fly with a CFI), or flight schools to apply.

You can download the registration documents, pay the entry fees and get hotel reservation information at HWDAirrally.org/entry

Each year, rally proceeds fund up to two EAA Air Academy Scholarships for students.

