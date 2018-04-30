Registration opens for Hayward Air Rally

Registration is now open for the 54th Annual Hayward Air Rally, slated for June 21-23, 2018.

The Hayward Air Rally is a 500-mile VFR cross-country challenge, flown in two legs, starting at the Hayward Airport (KHWD) in California and ending at Reno Stead Airport (KRTS) in Nevada.

Officials note this is not a speed event, but rather a race against your own plan — fuel management and navigation skills determine your score. All types of piston aircraft are eligible to participate.

A generous long-time racer has funded a scholarship to pay the crew entry fees for up to three first time rally crews. We would like to invite any CFIs, student pilots (must fly with a CFI), or flight schools to apply.

You can download the registration documents, pay the entry fees and get hotel reservation information at HWDAirrally.org/entry

Each year, rally proceeds fund up to two EAA Air Academy Scholarships for students.