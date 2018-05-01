1,500 students explore aviation careers at VNY

VAN NUYS, California — On April 27, 2018, 1,500 students had the opportunity to explore careers in aviation at the 13th Annual “The Sky’s the Limit: Aviation Career Day” (ACD) event at Van Nuys Airport (VNY), the nation’s busiest general aviation airport.

Councilmember Nury Martinez, Clay Lacy Aviation, Van Nuys Airport, and The Valley Economic Alliance hosted 54 exhibitors showcasing interactive exhibits, 17 static aircraft displays, high-tech video presentations and industry experts.

Major sponsors for ACD included Clay Lacy Aviation, Western Jet Aviation, and Signature Flight Support.

“In a time when the aviation industry is experiencing a shortage of pilots, air traffic controllers and other aviation fields, it is more important than ever to introduce aviation to our students,” said Martinez.

Airport Manager Flora Margheritis added, “Whatever a student’s interest might be, we have it in aviation. Students can pursue careers in mechanics, accounting, marketing and much more.”

“This is a fantastic event that introduces youth to the many professions and opportunities available in aviation, many of which can be found right here at VNY,” said Jim Hansen, owner and founder of Western Jet Aviation.

Students participated in a panel discussion, “How to Enter a Career in Aviation,” hosted by Aerolease/Aeroplex, which included industry professionals who offered up insider tips based on their career experiences.

Aircraft display highlights included a U.S. Navy F-18, NASA Armstrong Research Center BE-20 King, a rescue helicopter from the Los Angeles Fire Department, and a WWII-era Condor Squadron AT-6, among several others.

Industry experts, including personnel from LAFD and Airport Police, were onsite to answer questions and talk about their careers.

One of the world’s busiest general aviation airports, VNY had over 230,000 operations in 2017. More than 100 businesses are located on the 730-acre airport, including four fixed-base operators and numerous aviation service companies. Annually, the airport contributes approximately $2 billion to the Southern California economy and supports over 10,000 jobs.