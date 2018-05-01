Flight Outfitters releases new shirts and hats for summer flying adventures

Flight Outfitters’ has released a line of T-shirts and hats to outfit pilots for their summer flying adventures.

The Sunset T-shirt was recently redesigned and is available in heather navy with a float plane landing at sunset; the Mountain Range T-shirt comes in heather royal blue and features a mountain range and a floatplane, while the Outfitters T is white with bold, orange lettering.

All T-shirts proclaim, “Pilot your own adventure.”

“Pilots like us know that flying an airplane is an adventure in itself that transports us to our next adventure whether it’s in the mountains or on the beach or anywhere there’s a strip for us to land,” says Flight Outfitters Founder Mark Glassmeyer. “We’ve always urged our customers to ‘Pilot your own adventure.’”

New this season are three styles of pilot hats. The first is a trucker-style hat with mesh back designed for coolness, with the Flight Outfitters logo. The Trucker Hat is available in dark gray or royal blue.

A second new style is the khaki Sunset Hat, with “Flight Outfitters” underneath a mountain sunset. The Guide Hat is royal blue with a floatplane.

All Flight Outfitters’ hats come with an adjustable strap in the back for a comfortable fit, but without the top-of-the hat-button to avoid “headset headache” caused by the hat’s button drilling into your scalp.

The Flight Outfitters T-shirts are available in sizes small through 2XL for $24.95 (all sizes), while hats are available for $24.95, one size fits most.