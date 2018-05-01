General Aviation News

Quest appoints new dealer for Northeastern United States

Quest Aircraft has appointed Clay Lacy Aviation an authorized dealer for the northeastern US.

Based in Oxford, Connecticut, Clay Lacy Aviation will be the exclusive source of new Kodiak sales throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.

As an authorized dealer, Clay Lacy Aviation will also serve as an authorized service center for the Kodiak.

Chris Hand, Senior Vice President, Northeast for Clay Lacy Aviation (left) shakes hands with John Hunt, VP of Sales for North, Central and South America for Quest Aircraft.

The appointment builds upon a strong relationship in the Pacific Northwest where Clay Lacy has been a Quest authorized dealer and service center from Boeing Field in Seattle since 2015 serving Alaska, Washington, Oregon, California and Hawaii.

