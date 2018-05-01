Quest appoints new dealer for Northeastern United States

Quest Aircraft has appointed Clay Lacy Aviation an authorized dealer for the northeastern US.

Based in Oxford, Connecticut, Clay Lacy Aviation will be the exclusive source of new Kodiak sales throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.

As an authorized dealer, Clay Lacy Aviation will also serve as an authorized service center for the Kodiak.

The appointment builds upon a strong relationship in the Pacific Northwest where Clay Lacy has been a Quest authorized dealer and service center from Boeing Field in Seattle since 2015 serving Alaska, Washington, Oregon, California and Hawaii.